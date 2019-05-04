12-year-old girl reported missing from northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Investigators said they are looking for 12-year-old Boonie Soliies, who was last seen in northwest Houston.

Boonie Soliies was last seen in the 10400 block of Cactus Flower Drive on Friday. She was wearing a white top, green jacket and white tennis shoes. She is also reported to be carrying a small backpack.

Boonie is Hispanic and is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.