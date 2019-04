HUMBLE, Texas - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Humble Friday.

Kayla Fields was last heard from Thursday in the 15000 block of Roche Rock Drive in Humble, officials said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

She has a scar on her forehead, is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.