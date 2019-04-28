12-year-old girl reported missing from Houston

Mariaelena Maldonado, 12, was reported missing from Houston on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 6400 block of Austinville Drive in Houston.

She was last seen wearing a silver Polo jacket, blue jeans and brown sandles.

She is 5 feet, 5-inches tall and is reported to have a scar on her right ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Missing Persons unit at 713-755-7427.

