12-year-old girl injured during drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A gunman is on the run after a 12-year-old girl was injured during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

Police said the girl was in her bedroom at a home in the 11500 block of Fairmont around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when shots rang out.

The girl suffered an injury to her arm. The eight to 10 others inside the home were not injured, police said.

It is unclear if the girl’s home was the gunman’s target.

Police have not released a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



