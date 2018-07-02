12-year-old boy shot in chest while walking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A 12-year-old boy was hit in the chest during a drive-by shooting in a southwest Houston neighborhood, police said.

The boy told investigators he was walking home on Pine Knoll near Leawood Boulevard about midnight.

He said a car pulled up and someone started shooting at him. A bullet hit him in the chest.

Police said there were at least two people in the car.

The boy’s mother drove him to Memorial Hermann Hospital Southwest in stable condition, police said. Police said the boy was alert and conscious.

Police did not release a description of the shooter or the car they were in.

Investigators said they are trying to determine whether the boy was targeted.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.