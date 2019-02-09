12 units burned out in apartment fire near Meyerland

HOUSTON - Twelve units were burned out Saturday in a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

All of the damaged units were within one building at the Glen Willow Apartments in the 10600 block of South Post Oak Road, Pena said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but officials said one witness had a panic attack and was transported to an area hospital.

The Red Cross responded to the scene.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.