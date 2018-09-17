12 families displaced by apartment fire in Heights

HOUSTON - Twelve of the 16 families who live at a Heights apartment building were displaced Monday when it caught fire.

The fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. at the corner of East 11 ½ and Beverly streets.

Firefighters said the blaze started in a temporary wall inside a first-floor apartment and quickly spread to a false roof.

Lauren Williams, one of the residents, said a neighbor went around knocking on doors, telling people to get out of the building.

The American Red Cross is helping the 12 families affected by the fire.

No one was injured.

