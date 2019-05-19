11th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue held Saturday

GALVESTON, Texas - The 11th-annual Galveston Island Beach Revue took place Saturday, featuring a hot rod and classic car show, as well as a bathing beauties contest.

The event included free concerts all day with music by Dandy Wellington, Swimwear Department and The Broken Spokes. The Bathing Beauties Contest featured 30 contestants who competed in vintage and vintage-inspired swimwear for cash prizes.

The event was coordinated by the Galveston Historical Foundation.

VIDEO: Galveston Island Beach Revue 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.