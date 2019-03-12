HAVE YOU SEEN HER? 11-year-old missing from SE Houston home

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Police said 11-year-old Elizabeth Mata was last seen at her residence in the 600 block of Gilpin Street, near the city of South Houston, around 1:45 a.m.

It is not clear if authorities believe Mata is in danger.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes and a gray tank top.

Mata is described by authorities as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

