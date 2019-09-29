11-year-old Klein ISD student dies after collapsing days earlier, district says

An 11-year-old Klein Independent School District student died less than a week after collapsing at a football event.

The 11-year-old child collapsed Tuesday, Sept. 24 at a community football event. When paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive. After paramedics revived the child, they transported him to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, Klein ISD Assistant Director of Communications Justin Elbert said.

Klein ISD officials said, "We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our most sincere condolences to the Miles Family."

Counselors will be available Monday for Klein ISD students struggling with the boy's death, Elbert said, and the district also sent out a letter to parents alerting them to the situation.



