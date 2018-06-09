11-year-old dies after northwest Houston crash

HOUSTON - A vehicle carrying a family of five was struck by another vehicle Friday evening in northwest Houston, leaving an 11-year-old boy dead, police said.

Police said a driver on Hammerly Boulevard was making a left turn and crashed into the family's car on Wirt Road.

The family was taken to the hospital and police say that's where the boy died.

Police said there are no signs that the driver had been drinking.

While police were investigating that crash, another driver slammed into a police SUV at the scene, officials said.

When the driver attempted to run away, an officer caught the man and arrested him.

No officers were hurt.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.