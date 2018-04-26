11 vehicles catch fire in UH parking garage, officials say

HOUSTON - Eleven vehicleson the third floor of a University of Houston parking garage caught fire Thursday, university officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at the East Garage and spread to a total of 11 cars, university spokesman

Mike Rosen said.

The plumes of smoke were visible from the air but students at the University of Houston said that it was pitch-black inside the parking garage.

“I was freaking out, thinking, 'I need to get out of here,'" said Azxira Hernandez.

Hernandez said she fears that her car was destroyed in the fire because she abandoned it inside the parking garage.

WATCH: Sky 2 flies over UH garage fire

“As I was running out of there, I was going down the stairs and heard an explosion and I think I was a few seconds from being next to it," she said.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and said no students were injured but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion.

The garage was evacuated.

The university will not allow public entry to the garage until further notice, Rosen said.

Those with East Garage permits may park in any un-gated faculty, staff or student lot for the rest of Thursday, he said.

Fire officials are working to learn more about the fire.

