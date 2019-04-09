11 men charged in connection with robberies that targeted 41 meat markets across Houston

The Harris County District Attorney says a robbery ring that hit several Michioacana meat markets was not very sophisticated, but its members knew that several in the Latino community were vulnerable.

Law enforcement officials called these individuals violent and dangerous. They would attack workers, holding children and families at gunpoint to steal cash from these businesses.

"I don't like it, because I am Spanish, you are Spanish, too. It's just not right," said one man of the suspects.

Members of the Houston Latino Community told Channel 2 many of their businesses have been targeted and robbed. They were hopeful after hearing several arrests were made.

"They have to stay in prison; they don't have to let them walk around here," said one man.

The Harris County District Attorney's office released mugshots Tuesday morning of 11 gang members who are now charged in connection with 41 robberies across the Houston area plus Galveston and Beaumont.

PHOTOS: 11 men charged in connection with string of robberies

Between July of last year and this past February, masked men would target mostly Michioacana meat markets, shooting guns in the air, threatening workers and even children inside at the time. Their aim was to steal cash from registers and check cashing stations.

Law enforcement leaders are calling their response a huge crackdown that is getting some really violent criminals off the streets.

"They went outside of their own communities and their own neighborhoods to reach into these vulnerable populations in the Hispanic community and ... preyed on a lot of them. The message to these criminals is, we will catch you and when we do, you're going away for a long time," said Tom Berg, first assistant district attorney with Harris County.

Three are charged with federal weapons charges and eight are now facing aggravated robbery charges. Several agencies were involved in this crackdown, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, HPD, and the Galveston Police Department.

Officials said more arrests are coming.