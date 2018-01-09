11 green mantella froglets hop into the new year as adults at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo announced that 11 leaping green mantella froglets transformed from tadpoles into frogs for the new year.

The native Madagascar frogs are smaller than a dice and grow into their green moniker as they mature, zoo officials said.

The frogs are endangered species and now in the protection of the Houston Zoo.

Zoo officials said they have conservation leaders in Madagascar who are saving the frogs with help from the native people of Madagascar in a program called GERP.

