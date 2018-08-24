11 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office announced 11 prostitution arrests during a two-day undercover operation this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, officers focused on the FM 1960 corridor from Highway 249 near Willowbrook Mall to I-45, where they received reports and complaints about criminal activity.

“We had information that we knew they were out. We knew they were scanning parking lot areas and making comments to females,” said Constable Mark Herman.

They said the 12 men propositioned their male and female undercover officers in neighborhoods, near businesses and even schools.

The men, who are all mostly from the Northwest Harris County area, are charged with prostitution.

Herman’s goal was to target criminals as students head back to school.

“These criminals don’t differentiate where a school is or a church or anything. These folks are out there and they have one thing in mind and that’s to break the law,” Herman said.

Robert Leger, 35, is still wanted. They said Leger fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and they chased him to a wooded area, where he got away.

Robert Leger, 35, is still on the run. He is charged with prostitution in undercover bust in northwest Harris County. He also faces unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading arrest.

In addition to the prostitution charge, Leger faces unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading arrest.

They hoped to have Leger in custody by the end of the day.

All the others were arrested on the spot.

“Be careful with who you confront and proposition out there because it could be an undercover police officer. I can tell you for those suspects we did not get on this sweep, standby because we’re rolling out another operation very soon,” Herman said.

