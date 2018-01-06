10th annual El Dias De Los Reyes Magos

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a family-friendly event to attend this weekend? Stop in to celebrate the 10th annual El Dia de Los Reyes Magos, -- or Three Kings Day.

The fun kicks off at noon Saturday at the Arandas Bakery, which is off Airline Road.

The day celebrates the three wise men who visited baby Jesus in Bethleham. It's an annual Mexican tradition that celebrates family while serving Rosca, the special cake associated with the holiday.

