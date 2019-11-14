$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt

HOUSTON - A city-wide treasure hunt is determined to lead Houstonians to parts of town that they likely haven't seen before in scavenge for $100,000 in pure gold and silver coins.

GoldHunt, the race host, invites anyone 18 years old and older to participate for the chance at finding the valuable prize.

The hunt, starting November 16, will be the first race in the country, after participants in Canada discovered $600,000 worth in prizes.

Anyone is welcome to participate. For your chance to win, reserve a map from GoldHunt. The basic map is $29, and includes a treasure map, as well as eligibility to find extra loot and join a team of hunters. The premium map costs $49, and includes everything offered in the basic plan plus additional clues and the ability to be a captain of your own team.

According to GoldHunt representatives, a map "is actually a series of riddles -- 16 are visible to you right away. They will be delivered to your dashboard on launch day at the pre-determined launch time."

Contestants will be given 21 four-line riddles. The first 16 will be visible at the start of race. After those are solved, four level-two riddles will be made available before the final and most challenging riddle.

If no one is able to solve the final riddle, a single bonus clue will be given every Saturday until someone wins.

Before being handed the prize, winners must report their prize by completing a W-9 tax form, which will release GoldHunt from any tax liability. Additionally, winners are required to consent to GoldHunt using their image for marketing purposes.

For more information, visit GoldHunt online.

