100 mph chase ends with flipped vehicle landing near Hunting Bayou

HOUSTON - A high-speed chase on Houston’s east side ended with a vehicle flipping and nearly landing in a bayou.

The incident started about 3 a.m. near Edgebrook Drive and Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said officers tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to have been reported stolen, but the driver sped away and officers gave chase.

The nearly 20-mile chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph and traveled up the Gulf Freeway before going north on the Interstate 610 East Loop to Kirkpatrick Boulevard. The driver lost control and struck a wall. The vehicle rolled down the Hunting Bayou embankment, landing upside down.

Police said three people who were in the car tried to flee, but officers were able to arrest them. Their identities were not immediately released.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.