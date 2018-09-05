100 deputies descend on San Jacinto County compound during drug raid

Authorities talk to a person who they detained at the scene of a drug raid near Cleveland, Texas, on Sept. 5, 2018.

CLEVELAND, Texas - More than 100 deputies from several southeast Texas law enforcement agencies descended on a compound Wednesday in San Jacinto County as part of a drug raid.

The raid came after it was learned that drugs were being smuggled into the San Jacinto County Jail, according to officials. A surveillance operation led authorities to a home on Lee Road near FM Road 2025 in the southeast part of the county, officials said.

About 4 a.m., deputies entered the multibuilding compound and detained six people, authorities said. Four of them will be charged in connection with the case, authorities said.

Officials said two children were in the home at the time of the raid.

Investigators said they will be at the scene for most of the day as they search for drugs and weapons.



