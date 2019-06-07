10 things to know about hot vehicle deaths, how to avoid them

HOUSTON - It happens all too often when children are forgotten in the back of a hot car, which can result in tragedy.

A new initiative was announced by Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1 to help protect precious lives while preventing more tragedies. It is very important, especially when Houston's summer weather kicks into high gear. The temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly rise and can hit well over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes.

Here are 10 important things to know about hot vehicle deaths:

1. 2018 was the worst year on record for hot vehicle deaths. According to Kidsandcars.org, there were 52 such deaths across the country last year.

2. So far in 2019, there have been 10 hot vehicle deaths nationwide, according to Kidsandcars.org

3. On a scorching hot summer day in Houston, the temperature in your car can soar to 100-plus degrees, in a matter of minutes once the engine is turned off.

4. Look before you lock. That’s the mantra Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is using in a joint campaign announced today to prevent hot car death tragedies.

5. Harris County Precinct 1 is offering free “baby in the back” placards in both English and Spanish as a reminder to check the back seat when you’re getting out of the vehicle.

6. To sign up and receive a reminder placard, log onto pct1constable.net/public-safety

7. To enforce the habit of always checking your back seat, place an item that you can’t start your day without, such as a shoe, in the back seat.

8. Make sure children cannot get into a parked car.

9. Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.

10. If you see a child alone in a vehicle, get involved. Dial 911 immediately.

