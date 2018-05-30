10 things to know about 2019 city of Houston budget

HOUSTON - The City of Houston budget for fiscal year 2019 passed today 13 to 4.

“It’s a sound budget, maintains our priorities and is in the best interest of the people,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Here are 10 things to know about the budget:

The 2019 budget is $4.9 billion for fiscal year 2019. The proposed budget eliminates the $114 million shortfall by pulling money from several fund balances and cutting spending to most city departments. Two-thirds of the budget will be spent on public safety. No reductions will be made for police or fire. The budget funds five full HPD cadet classes, adding 350 new police officers. It also funds three HFD classes. A total of $5 million in overtime money will be added for HPD and overtime for the Houston Fire Department. HPD will have a pay raise of 3.5 percent, starting in July. There will be no layoffs, except for approximately 200 positions that will not be re-filled through attrition. More than the required 7.5 percent emergency fund balance will be maintained.

While Tuner said a vote against the budget is a vote against public safety, Ray Hunt, past president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union, told KPRC the four council members who voted no have pledged to him to honor their contract with the city.

