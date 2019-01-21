10 super blood wolf moon photos you'll be mooning about all day

An image submitted to KPRC by Michael Stolte on Jan. 20, 2019, of the eclipse.

HOUSTON - All eyes were to the skies Sunday night in the Houston area as the rare super blood wolf moon made its appearance, a rare combination of a lunar eclipse and a supermoon.

KPRC viewers regularly submit stunning photos to the station, but during this event, the station received a number of standout photos.

Here are the best of the bunch, as seen from a number of area photographers from Seaside Beach to Sugar Land.

Amber Holguin in Livingston, Texas:

Amber Holguin The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019, in Livingston, Texas.

Diana Perez in Pearland, Texas:

The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019, in Pearland, Texas.

Iman Judah in Houston:

Iman Judah The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019, in Houston.

Janet Kaatz in Magnolia:

Janet Kaatz The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019, in Magnolia, Texas.

Jeremy Morrow:

Jeremy Morrow The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019.

Jose Cruz in Pearland, Texas:

Jose Cruz The eclipse as seen on Jan. 20, 2019, in Pearland.

Marty Warnick:

Marty Warnick The eclipse as seen by Marty Warnick on Jan. 20, 2019.

Michael Stolte:

Michael Stolte An image submitted to KPRC by Michael Stolte on Jan. 20, 2019, of the eclipse.

Rainey Martin in Surfside Beach, Texas:

Rainey Martin The eclipse as seen by Rainey Martin from Surfside Beach, Texas, on Jan. 20, 2019.

Shannon McCarthy:

Shannon McCarthy The eclipse as seen by Shannon McCarthy on Jan. 20, 2019.

If you'd like to submit your photo, send it to us at share@Click2Houston.com.

