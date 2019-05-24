10 photos to highlight Houston Zoo's wetlands exhibit opening

The Katherine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands Exhibit opened Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Houston Zoo.

The brand new exhibit features habitats for some of the state of Texas’ most endangered animals.

Among the attendants was Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner.

There will be three main attractions, including Sally Ride, a recused American bald eagle; Snap, Crackle and Pop, three American alligators, and a whooping crane enclosure featuring Hayden and Angel.

The addition is located in the heart of the zoo on the site of the former duck pond.

It will include plenty of information about the status of these animals and where they are found in the wild across the state of Texas.

The Texas Wetlands Exhibit is free with a zoo general admission ticket and opens Friday morning to the public.

