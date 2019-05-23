10 photos of Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures to get us excited for its summer opening

Grand Texas

NEW CANEY, Texas - Summer is almost here and with the heat and humidity comes water park adventures, zip lining, rock mining, a petting zoo and so much more -- at Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures at Grand Texas.

Its 80-acre combined water and adventure destination is set to open Saturday 10 a.m., just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

It features more than 50 water and dry adventures, and likely has something for every person in your family.

A petting zoo is available for children, as well as waterslides.

Kids (and even adults!) can learn more about mining at the park's Big Rock Mining area.

Cougar Climb is perfect for kids seeking a little thrill.

And balance and agility courses are sure to test your skills.

And zip lining to take you to new heights.

The park is open from May 25 to Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or 6 p.m. on certain days). For more information about park hours, visit its website here.

