10 families displaced after apartment fire in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - Ten families are displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment complex Saturday evening in Cypress, officials said.

The fire was reported at 6:02 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lakeview Haven Drive.

Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department officials said there were reports of a flash before the fire -- possibly from lightning, causing the fire, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Red Cross is at the scene helping the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators are at the scene.

