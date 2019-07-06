10 Democratic candidates discuss education at GRB Center in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston was the backdrop for the race for the White House on Friday as 10 Democratic candidates addressed education at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The discussion was hosted by the National Education Association.

The 10 candidates talked about investing in our children's future, getting away from high-stakes testing and giving teachers a pay raise. Another issue that brought a lot of folks to their feet was when many candidates said if voted in as the next president, they'd make sure the secretary of education has a background in education.

What is the NEA forum?

The National Education Association is the nation's largest professional employee organization committed to advancing the cause of public education.

NEA has 3 million members that include educators working at all levels of education. Today's presidential forum was an opportunity to hear from 10 presidential candidates on topics relating to education.

What was the format?

Each candidate had one minute to give an opening remark and three minutes to answer three questions that were submitted by members of NEA.

Who participated?

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Gov. Jay Inslee

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Kamala Harris

What did they say?

Sanders said, "The answer has everything to do with changing the changing the culture of America so that we recognize there is nothing more important than education in America."

Kamala Harris said: "I will give, if elected, the United States Congress 100 days to pull their act together and put a bill on my desk for signature and if they do not, I will take executive action and put in place what will be the first comprehensive universal background check requirement. I will require taking licenses from gun dealers."

