1-year-old child injured when several shots fired into east Houston home

HOUSTON - A 1-year-old child was injured when someone fired several shots into an east Houston home Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Axilda Street.

Houston police said the child was in bed asleep inside the home when bullets hit the residence. Police said the child was grazed by a bullet in the lower right leg and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the child was treated and later released.

It is unknown why someone would fire shots into the home.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

