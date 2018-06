HOUSTON - A civilian was taken to an area hospital Thursday in unknown condition after a fire at a recycling center in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire was reported at a City of Houston recycling center near U.S. 59 and Fountain View Drive around 2:30 p.m.

An 18-wheeler trailer caught fire inside the warehouse, HFD said.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

