HOUSTON - A teenager was killed at an apartment in southwest Houston on Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

Around 5:50 p.m., investigators said a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive.

Authorities said they are searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

