1 shot, killed in Cypress area, deputies work to locate second scene

CYPRESS, Texas - One man is dead after being shot during an altercation in the Cypress area.

Harris County Sheriff deputies said the incident started at another location, where witnesses reported hearing two men fighting in a vehicle.

Before the officials could arrive, they drove off.

They then drove to the area of Paint Bluff near Barker Cypress Road, where police believe one of the men was shot and killed.

The sheriff's office is working to confirm if that man was killed in the Paint Bluff area.

They are currently investigating the case.

