BAYTOWN, Texas - One person was shot and three people were detained Thursday night after a shooting in Baytown, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., a person was shot multiple times on Wisconsin Street and was taken to an area hospital, Baytown police said. The person's condition is not known.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, but police said three people suspected of being responsible for the shooting were detained.

