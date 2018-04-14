1 security guard, 1 suspect injured in shootout outside bar in E Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a report of shots fired outside a nightclub in east Houston early Saturday.

Police said a security guard and the gunman were injured in the shooting. According to detectives, a security guard kicked a man out of a nightclub in the area of the East Freeway and Wayside Drive.

WATCH: Police give update on East Freeway double shooting

As the man was driving away, police said, he shot at two security guards.

Both of the guards shot back and hit the suspect, police said. One of the guards was shot in the stomach.

The man and the security guard are hospitalized, both in stable condition, police said.

