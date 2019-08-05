1 puppy killed in apartment fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A puppy was killed in an apartment fire in southeast Houston.

Investigators said the fire started just before 7 a.m. at the upstairs apartment on Capitol Street near Pineview Drive.

The people who live here got out OK, but they are now trying to figure out what to do next.

Vivian Reyes had to be treated for breathing in smoke after a fire broke out inside the apartment building.

"Someone said, 'Ayudame!' (As in) 'Help there's a fire'" Reyes said. "We got my dogs and we went outside (and) that's when it started getting worse."

Reyes and her boyfriend were sleeping around 6:50 a.m. Monday when they heard loud noises. They looked outside and saw their neighbor throwing stuff out of the window trying to salvage what he could.

Five people who live in the building were able to get out safely. Firefighters arrived and were able to knock out the fire and go into the building and save four kittens and three dogs, but one puppy from the upstairs apartment where the fire began did not make it out.

One family told KPRC 2 reporter Sofia Ojeda will stay with family since their home was destroyed.

The Red Cross is assisting victims of this fire. No word yet on the cause of the flames.

