1 person shot inside Opry Mills Mall, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE - One person was shot inside the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville Thursday after a dispute, according to Metro Nashville PD.

The mall is less than half a mile from the Grand Ole Opry, an iconic music venue in the area.

Nashville police said one shooter was in custody and no other additional threat is known, they said.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Traffic to the area is limited as the investigation is underway.

NBC affiliate WSMV reported that four people had been shot, however police later updated that number.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding, the department said.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a shooting at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/gbkdqjKSAh — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 3, 2018

