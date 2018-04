HUFFMAN, Texas - One person was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after a major crash involving four vehicles on FM 1960 bridge over Lake Houston, police said.

The crash was reported at 3:45 p.m. on FM 1960 at Fair Lake Lane.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash, but police said a man was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Houston police are at the scene investigating.

