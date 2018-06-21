1 of 6 Guatemalan children being treated for burns in Galveston dies

GALVESTON, Texas - One of the Guatemalan children being treated at a Galveston hospital after this month’s volcanic eruption in the Central American country died this week.

Ricardo Montes, consul general of Guatemala at the country’s Houston consulate, said 10-year-old Analia Marvea Saurez Vega died late Tuesday.

Analia was one of six children being treated for severe burns they suffered during the eruption of the Fuego volcano near the southern Guatemala city of Antigua in early June.

Four of the children were in critical condition and two were in good condition when they arrived at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, officials said.

The children are between 1 and 16 years old, officials said.



