1 million gallons of raw sewage headed towards popular Dallas lake

DALLAS - About 1 million gallons of organic waste spilled by a ruptured pipe may be flowing towards a popular lake in Dallas, according to reports.

A line carrying untreated raw sewage was ruptured Wednesday by a construction crew around 3:45 p.m.

The crew was building a canopy for a Toyota dealership.

The line was repaired around 3 a.m. Thursday, but before the repair was made, about a million gallons of organic waste flowed about a mile into White Rock Creek, which feeds into the popular White Rock Lake.

From the point of contamination, it is about 12 miles to the lake.

Drinking water was not affected and officials said the risk to humans and wildlife comes from coming into contact with the raw sewage. A number of dead fish were seen floating in the creek Thursday, according to reports.

White Rock Creek runs northwest out of White Rock Lake through North Dallas, Addison, Plano and Frisco.

