HOUSTON - A fight at a park on Houston's south side left a man dead Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a group got into an argument at Zollie Scales Park on Corder Street near Highway 288.

At one point, the groups started shooting at each other. One man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he died.

Another man later arrived at Ben Taub Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear what charges he might face.

