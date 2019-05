HOUSTON - A driver was killed when his SUV crashed into a tree Thursday in west Houston.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Richmond Avenue near Longfield Circle.

Houston police said that the male driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

