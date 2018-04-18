1 killed when SUV crashes into Halliburton sign in north Houston

HOUSTON - One person was killed Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a sign at the Halliburton facility in north Houston.

The crash was reported at 2:24 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Beltway 8 feeder road near John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Houston police said the SUV was traveling east when the driver veered into a grassy area in front of the company’s building. The vehicle traveled about 100 feet before crashing into the sign, police said.

Video of the scene showed that the vehicle came to rest on its front, facing the ground.

Police said they are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.



