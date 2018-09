HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Monday in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Cobblefield Lane, near Braes Forest Drive.

Houston police would only say that a male was found dead at the scene and that homicide detectives are investigating.

Homicide investigators are responding to 8000 Cobblefield for a shooting with one male dead at the scene. CC4 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2018

