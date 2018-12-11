1 killed in southwest Houston rollover crash

Two vehicles are seen severely damaged after a crash at a southwest Houston intersection Dec. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - One person was killed Tuesday in a rollover crash in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported at 4:23 a.m. on Fondren Road at Beltway 8.

Houston police said it appears two vehicles were involved in the crash, and someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Video showed that one of the vehicles flipped and landed on the passenger’s side.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have closed part of the intersection while they investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.