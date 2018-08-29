1 killed in shooting outside southwest Houston office building

The scene of a shooting at 9800 Centre Parkway on Aug. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A person was shot Tuesday at a southwest Houston office building, according to police.

Security guards at 9800 Centre Parkway called police when they heard several gunshots.

Officials said the victim was shot at least one time and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police said the shooter may have known the victim and that robbery does not appear to be the motive. The shooter's vehicle was in the parking lot and officials said they do not believe he works at the building.

Employees in the building were not allowed to go downstairs while police were investigating.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police are searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

