Man shot to death during break-in at Cypress home, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas - A man was killed Thursday during a break-in at a home in Cypress.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. at a home on Gates Randal Court near Duncan Run Lane.

Lt. Chris Sandoval, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said the man and his wife were at home when they heard a noise at the back door. Sandoval said the husband went to investigate and a short time later his wife heard a gunshot. Sandoval said the man’s wife did not see a gunman and it is unknown at this point how many people may be involved.

“It appears to be a home invasion, possibly a robbery,” Sandoval said. “It could even be a burglary that was in process and they didn’t know that anybody was home.”

VIDEO: Investigators speak at the scene

Sandoval said there are signs of forced entry at the back door. The wife told investigators while she didn’t see the shooter, she did hear a man’s voice just before the gunfire, Sandoval said.

A neighbor told detectives a dark-colored Ford Fusion parked near the home at the time of the shooting, Sandoval said. He asked homeowners to review any surveillance video they have to see if they recorded any video of the vehicle in question.

“We’ve got a good homicide unit that’s on this, and I have no doubt that we will get this thing solved in short order,” Sandoval said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, but Sandoval said the man appears to have been in his mid-40s. Friends of the couple showed up and talked with investigators but declined to make a public statement.

Neighbors were noticeably shaken as they guided their children home from school past crime scene tape and investigators knocking on doors.

“This area is so quiet, very quiet,” said Patty Ibarra.

Breaking: @HCCOPct5 responded to a shooting incident 10800 block of Gates Randall Court. Preliminary info: a homeowner was shot during a possibly Burglary/Robbery attempt. One adult is deceased at scene. @HCSOTexas Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators, PIO en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/yRviuBiGu1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2018

Update for Gates Randall Ct: unknown suspect(s) fled the scene. Unknown if fled on foot/vehicle. Scene is still active and deputies are canvassing area. The deceased male is believed to be the homeowner. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.