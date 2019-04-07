1 killed in head-on crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a head-on collision in northwest Harris County.

Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into another car.

That crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Mount Houston Road near Ella Boulevard.

Investigators believe the driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound when the driver drifted over the center lanes and struck a person driving a Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Yukon was suspected to be drunk and is expected to survive.

