1 killed in head-on crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a head-on collision in northwest Harris County.
Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into another car.
That crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Mount Houston Road near Ella Boulevard.
Investigators believe the driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound when the driver drifted over the center lanes and struck a person driving a Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Yukon was suspected to be drunk and is expected to survive.
