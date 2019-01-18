1 killed, another critically injured in shooting at church parking lot, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in a church parking lot Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County deputies said the shooting happened at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 11507 Huffmeister Road around 7 p.m.

The wounded woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The CtR Catholic School, which holds classes at the church, was placed on lockdown due to the shooting.

Here is a list of activities that were scheduled for Thursday night:

Ladies Auxiliary Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

St. Anne’s Society Meeting at 7 p.m.

Adult Bible Study from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

