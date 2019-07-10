1 killed, 2 injured in northwest Houston shooting

An officer looks at evidence found at the scene of a shooting in northwest Houston on July 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person was killed Tuesday and two others were injured in what police said may have been a drive-by shooting at a northwest Houston home.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Porto Rico Road, near Softwind Road.

According to Houston police, officers arrived to find a man dead in the front yard of a home. Another man and woman who were injured in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

All three victims were in their 40s, police said.

Police said it appears more than a dozen shots were fired.

Investigators said they received conflicting reports about the vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.