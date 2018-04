GALENA PARK, Texas - One man was killed and another man was injured Monday in a shooting at a home in Galena Park.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of 3rd Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

