1 juvenile, 3 men in custody after hit and run leads to foot chase

One juvenile and three men were taken into custody after a hit and run and in a foot chase, Dec. 21, 2018.

HOUSTON - A hit and run ended in a foot chase just east of downtown.

According to a couple, their truck was parked at Lockwood Drive and Harrisburg Boulevard where they were celebrating the holidays with friends around 3 a.m. Friday when they heard a loud bang and saw a white truck hit the front mirror of their truck.

According to police, the large white truck was stolen and there was a second car following it, which is a common practice for ATM thefts, officers said.

The driver of the white truck did not stop, so they memorized the license plate and followed it, the couple said.

The couple told KPRC2 reporter Taisha Walker that while they were following the vehicle, the men abandoned the white truck and got into the second car that was following it.

The couple said the car stopped and four men jumped out and started running in their direction at which point the couple took off and called police.

When police arrived, they set up a perimeter and arrested all four of the men.

Charges are still pending.

