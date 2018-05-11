Willowridge HS student shot after getting off school bus, police say

HOUSTON - A Willowridge High School student was shot Thursday after getting off a school bus in southwest Houston, Houston police said.

Antoine Murray, 18, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. Murray is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police said shooting happened near the intersection of Quail Glen and Quail Park drives.

Murray was meeting family members who were getting off the bus when a fight broke out, police said.

According to investigators, Murray attempted to defend his family members when the suspected gunman came up and shot Murray. The suspect then ran off.

"Something just told me to look out of the window and I saw a young man with a gun in his hand and he was shooting the gun," a witness told KPRC2.

"There was an argument between a couple of people that started a few days ago, and it came to a head today," Detective Justin Russell, with the Houston Police Department, said.

Officials said the bus was also transporting McAuliffe Middle School students.

After the shooting, some of the students ran back to the bus and the bus driver left the scene and called 911.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

